19 Jun 2025
The Equip Artervac inoculation is back in stock more than two years after supply problems were first reported.
Image: © Dirk70 / Adobe Stock
Zoetis has announced its vaccine against equine viral arteritis (EVA) is back in stock following a lengthy supply issue.
The Equip Artervac vaccine is used to immunise horses against EVA and reduce clinical signs and shedding of the EVA virus in post-infection nasal secretions.
Zoetis first reported the vaccine constituent supply problem in December 2022 and issued an apology for the absence of the product the following February.
The pharmaceutical company confirmed in late 2023 that the vaccine would be unavailable until autumn 2024, after the most recent batch failed post-production clearance testing.
A further delay until June of this year, citing a “manufacturing issue”, was then confirmed last October.
Tim Burgess, Zoetis UK’s livestock and equine business unit director, said: “Our team has worked exceptionally hard to get this product back into production.
“Even though it is a niche vaccine, it is of particular importance to the breeding industry, and we worked closely with relevant organisations to mitigate the impact of its absence.
“We are delighted that it is now back in stock.”
EVA is a notifiable disease in stallions and in mares that mated or have been inseminated within 14 days.
Suspicions must be reported by telephoning 03000 200301 in England, 0300 3038268 in Wales or contacting the appropriate regional Field Services Office in Scotland.