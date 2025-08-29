29 Aug 2025
The company is particularly interested in the impact of chronic conditions on quality of life rather than acute conditions or illnesses.
A major pharmaceutical group has invited horse caretakers to complete a survey measuring equines’ health-related quality of life.
Zoetis launched the survey as part of a project that aims to improve horses’ health and well-being.
The group has partnered with the University of Glasgow’s vet school and research company NewMetrica to develop the questionnaire using the latter’s VetMetrica tool, which measures how animals “feel” about their circumstances and has previously been used to assess cats and dogs.
Zoetis said it is primarily interested in assessing the impact chronic conditions have on horses’ quality of life.
The anonymous survey seeks to understand the relevance and clarity of specific horse behaviours when they are feeling well or unwell, such as sociability, alertness, or restlessness.
NewMetrica chief executive and honorary senior research fellow at Glasgow Jacky Reid said: “The survey results will support the development and validity of our new measurement tool, especially when used in horses living with chronic conditions like arthritis or laminitis where their quality of life is significantly compromised.”