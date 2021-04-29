performing good oral examination and diagnostics

understanding pathology leading to the presentation of common dental conditions

learning to grade lesions and categorise them for treatment

understanding the decision-making process for different scenarios

Worldwide acclaim

Penny McCann, Zoetis equine product manager, said: “Chris Pearce and Nicole du Toit are known worldwide for their consulting, training, educating and CPD, as well as for running the longest established and largest equine veterinary dental specialist practice in Europe.