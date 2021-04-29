29 Apr 2021
Equine dentistry specialists Chris Pearce and Nicole du Toit aim to help build knowledge on selection criteria for modern dentistry techniques.
Equine vets are invited to take part in an equine dental CPD webinar with specialists Chris Pearce and Nicole du Toit.
The free hour-long webinar takes place on 18 May from 7:30pm and will discuss key points for examination, diagnostics and treatment.
Dr Pearce and Dr du Toit, co-directors of the Equine Dental Clinic, will discuss:
Penny McCann, Zoetis equine product manager, said: “Chris Pearce and Nicole du Toit are known worldwide for their consulting, training, educating and CPD, as well as for running the longest established and largest equine veterinary dental specialist practice in Europe.
“We are delighted that they have agreed to share their knowledge with our client practices on 18 May and look forward to welcoming you.”
Full details and registration are available now.