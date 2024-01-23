23 Jan
Team of veterinary professionals from multiple services involved in treatment of cocker spaniel born with rare congenital anomaly – two additional limbs fused together and an extra vulva.
Vet professionals from multiple specialist disciplines have helped perform surgery on a rare congenital anomaly in a cocker spaniel.
The case of Ariel, a five-month-old pup abandoned at 11 weeks and taken in by Greenacres Rescue, has garnered international attention.
Initial investigations by Fenton Vets and SMART Clinic in south Wales found the pup had two additional limbs fused together and an extra vulva, with the extra limbs resembling a mermaid’s tale and prompting the pup’s name.
Langford Vets Small Animal Hospital at the University of Bristol conducted a CT scan and retrograde fluoroscopy in November, which revealed the right hemipelvis was duplicated, giving an additional large acetabulum.
The abnormal two supernumerary hindlimbs, which were mirror images of each other and partially fused together, formed a joint with the large acetabulum. However, Ariel had a relatively normal right hindlimb, which was missing only a few muscles, so the team at Langford was committed to preserving it.
The main right external iliac blood supply was duplicated, so each limb had a separate arterial supply and venous drainage, but the second vulva was not connected to any internal reproductive organs. Ariel had a blind right uterine horn and her right kidney was absent.
Collectively, the differences were considered analogous to the rare congenital anomaly Herlyn-Werner-Wunderlich syndrome in people.
While initially referred to the orthopaedic team, specialists from soft tissue surgery, radiology and anaesthesia were later involved in her tailored treatment plan, which began with surgery to remove her ovaries.
A soft tissue surgery team consisting of specialist surgeon Ed Friend and resident Aaron Lutchman removed the additional limbs, with care taken not to damage any of the nerves or blood vessels to the right hindlimb being saved.
Ariel will have a prolonged period of physiotherapy to build up muscle mass on the remaining right hindlimb.
Vicki Black, hospital director at Langford Vets, said: “Ariel was a complicated little dog whose care required close collaboration across several of our specialist-led teams, including orthopaedics, soft tissue surgery, anaesthesia and radiology.
“We are delighted such a lovely dog has recovered from her surgery well. As a centre committed to career-long learning, we are proud to innovate and treat pets like Ariel.
“Ariel deservedly has many devoted supporters; it was a great pleasure to treat her and work with Greenacres Rescue.”