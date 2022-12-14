14 Dec
The winners of the annual Burgess Excel Vet Awards 2022 have been announced.
The UK’s top professionals and practices for the care of rabbits and guinea pigs have been recognised at the annual Burgess Excel Vet Awards.
A panel of industry experts, veterinary professionals and species specialists chose winners in seven categories, judging entries on care and husbandry knowledge, plus their commitment to educating the public on how to look after the animals.
The Origin Vets Clinic in Cardiff was named Rabbit-friendly Veterinary Practice of the Year, while the Rabbit Vet of the Year prize went to Madonna Livingstone of the Ark Veterinary Clinic in Coatbridge, near Glasgow.
Dr Livingstone said: “To have reached the finals again was fantastic, but to have actually won the award is completely overwhelming – especially considering how brilliant the other finalists are.
“I am a firm believer that rabbits – and all other species – deserve the same high level of care as dogs and cats, and knowing how many other veterinary professionals feel the same makes rabbits the ultimate winners every time.”
The Rabbit Support Staff prize was won by Paiton Barker, of the Woodgreen Pets charity at Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire, while Abi Nell, of Mill House Vets in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, said she was “really thrilled” to win the Rabbit Nurse trophy.
Mrs Nell added: “When a client calls the practice to ask for my advice instead of relying on an internet search, that is when I know I have really made an impact and developed a relationship with the pet owners.”
Mill House was also shortlisted in the Rabbit Awareness Week Campaign of the Year category, which was won by the Plymouth Veterinary Group, while Maria Jackson of the RVC claimed the Rabbit Student trophy.
The Guinea Pig-friendly Veterinary Practice of the Year trophy went to Holly House Vets in Leeds.
Senior veterinary surgeon Agata Witkowska said they were “absolutely overjoyed” to win the award.
Each award winner receives a trophy and a £250 cash prize.
Burgess Pet Care veterinary director Suzanne Moyes said: “We received hundreds of applications for this year’s awards. The quality of entries was overwhelming and gave the judges an incredibly difficult job.
“Everyone who made the shortlist should be very proud of their achievement.”