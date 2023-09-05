5 Sept
Association celebrates major milestone and vows to put members first following strategy day to ensure the growth of the organisation.
The Association of Zoo and Exotic Veterinary Nurses (AZEVN) has vowed to build for the future as the organisation celebrates its sixth birthday.
Following a positive response from a survey of members and non-members, the committee held a strategy day on 2 September to ensure the growth of the organisation and to future-proof so members feel the full benefit while adhering to the associations core values.
AZEVN chair Matthew Rendle said: “Having the committee sit down and ‘vision board’ the future goals of the association was amazing and really highlighted how far we’ve come. We critically analysed what we do, how we do it and why it has been such a positive experience and this has ignited even more our passion and love for the association.
“The AZEVN is a unique conference with amazing delegates, an inclusive and friendly atmosphere aiming to encourage and support our peers while ever-evolving our practices and follow evidence base.”
Mr Rendle added: “All in all, the AZEVN strategy day was a very positive experience, it has highlighted a few areas of improvement and many more opportunities, but also firmly confirmed we are still very much aligned with the key aims and objectives that we had when we started the association back in 2016.
“The AZEVN committee is confident that the association is fit for purposes for the foreseeable future. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the AZEVN members and non-members for completing the surveys, these will help shaping the AZEVN.“