27 Oct 2021
All birds at Worcestershire centre to be humanely culled after H5N1 confirmed, with 3km and 10km temporary control zones introduced around infected premises to limit risk of spreading.
Image © bereta / Adobe Stock
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss has confirmed a case of H5N1 avian influenza at a Worcestershire wild bird rescue centre.
All birds will be humanely killed, and a 3km and 10km temporary control zone has been placed around the infected premises to limit the risk of disease spreading.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed at a wild bird rescue centre in Worcestershire. We have taken swift action to limit the spread of the disease and any birds at risk of infection will now be humanely culled.
“UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency has said that bird flu poses a very low risk to food safety for UK consumers.
“As we move into the higher risk period over winter, bird keepers should pay extra attention to the health of their birds. Anyone who suspects disease should report it to their vet or APHA immediately.
“The best way to tackle this disease is for poultry keepers to ensure they have strong biosecurity measures in place.”
An investigation is in progress to find the source of the infection. Poultry keepers have been urged to take precautionary steps, including conducting maintenance checks on sheds, and placing birds’ feed and water in enclosed areas.
A Food Standards Agency spokesman said: “On the basis of the current scientific evidence, the Food Standard Agency advises that avian influenzas pose a very low risk to UK consumers through the food chain.
“Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remain safe to eat.”