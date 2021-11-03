3 Nov 2021
Avian Influenza Prevention Zone declared from 5pm tonight (3 November), requiring all keepers of birds to take range of biosecurity precautions.
Image © klimkin / Pixabay
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been declared across Great Britain by CVOs in England, Wales and Scotland following further cases of H5N1.
The move comes as birds at premises in the Angus constituency in Scotland were confirmed to have the highly pathogenic strain today (3 November), while a case of the same strain was confirmed near Wrexham yesterday.
The AIPZ, which requires all keepers of birds – pets, backyard poultry and commercial flocks – to take additional biosecurity precautions, but does not require housing at this stage.
Both 3km and 10lm captive bird control zones following a case at Droitwich Spa last week, and officials have multiple findings of HPAI H5N1 in wild birds from sites across Great Britain.
The decision to implement the AIPZ was taken following avian flu evidence from Europe and in Great Britain.
The AIPZ measures came in place from 5pm tonight (3 November).
Keepers of birds in England should be directed to Defra biosecurity guidance. In Wales, further information is available here and in Scotland it is here.