27 Sept 2022
UK deputy CVO Richard Irvine introduces avian influenza prevention zone across Norfolk, Suffolk, and parts of Essex following detections in both poultry and wild birds.
A avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) has been introduced in East Anglia following a number of bird flu cases in poultry and wild birds.
UK deputy CVO Richard Irvine declared the AIPZ, which puts strict biosecurity measures on bird keepers for Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex at noon today (27 September).
The AIPZ applies to all bird keepers, including of hobby and backyard chickens, ducks or geese.
The UK faced a difficult winter for bird flu, with more than 150 cases since October 2021 and tough restrictions, which included the housing of birds, were introduced across all UK nations.
The AIPZ has been introduced in East Anglia following detection in kept birds at 10 premises since the start of September. A regional zone was introduced at the end of August in Devon, Cornwall and parts of Somerset after cases were detected there.
Dr Irvine said: “Following an increased number of detections of avian influenza we have declared an avian influenza prevention zone across Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex. This means that all bird keepers in the region must urgently take action now to both prevent disease getting in to flocks and it spreading any further.
“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce stricter biosecurity standards on your farm or small holding. It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious and devastating disease.”
Bird keepers should be directed to view Defra’s latest advice online.