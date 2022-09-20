20 Sept 2022
Event will be held from 26 to 28 January with the central theme “Thriving in Practice”.
Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel.
SPVS has announced its 2023 congress will take place from 26 to 28 January at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.
Congress will be opened by IVC Evidensia group veterinary advisor Paul Horwood and BVA president Malcolm Morley, and the theme of the event will be “Thriving in Practice”.
Themes for the congress include:
Sponsored by Elanco, the non-clinical programme will be a combination of lectures and interactive workshops, providing practical steps to implement on return to practice.
Social events will include Thursday evening virtual horse racing and buffet dinner, plus Friday night’s presidents’ party with a reception, three-course meal and band.
The accompanying exhibition will host a wide selection of companies focused on the business, management, marketing and client-facing aspects of veterinary practice, and will offer a full lecture stream.