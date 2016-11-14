Alternatively, the jugular vein can be used, especially when large samples are needed (such as blood transfusion). It can be difficult to locate in overweight rabbits or in females with a large dewlap. The patient is maintained with its front legs over the edge of a table and the head extended (Figure 2). This position can hamper breathing, so care must be taken at all times to avoid overextension of the neck, or if the rabbit becomes stressed or dyspnoeic. Graham and Mader (2012) also describe a two-person jugular venipuncture technique with the rabbit wrapped in a towel, placed in dorsal recumbency with the head and neck extended to facilitate visualisation and sampling from the vein. Other collection sites, such as the retro-orbital sinus or cardiocentesis, described for laboratory animals, are not considered acceptable for blood draws in pet rabbits.