20 Nov 2025
Ceva unveils avian flu vaccine pilot plan
Authorities in Singapore will work with the firm on a new trial.
Image: poonsit / Adobe Stock
A major pharmaceutical group has outlined plans to pilot a vaccination programme against avian flu among zoological birds.
Ceva Animal Health has joined forces with authorities in Singapore to trial its vaccine in species cared for by the state’s Mandai Wildlife Group.
The trial is due to begin in the new year and aims to build on similar work already undertaken in Europe, as well as indicating a broader range of species effectiveness.
One health approach
Ceva chairman and chief executive Marc Prikazsky said: “This collaboration truly reflects the essence of the one health approach – bringing together scientific innovation, veterinary know-how, and a commitment to wildlife conservation.
“Through this joint effort, we aim not only to safeguard vulnerable bird species from avian influenza, but also to reinforce our shared preparedness against emerging zoonotic disease threats affecting both animals and humans.”
Although Singapore is currently free of avian flu, officials argue its continuing spread in other parts of the world emphasises the enduring need for vigilance.
UK figures
Latest UK figures show there have been 48 confirmed cases in commercial birds during the current virus season, with 8 recorded in England and Wales during the past week alone.
The Singapore vaccination programme will be co-ordinated by its National Parks Board, while Ceva’s own Wildlife Research Fund is taking the lead on scientific and logistical issues.
The company has also said it intends to publish the results of the project which will be reviewed by the board.
Vulnerable species
Mandai Wildlife Group chief executive Bennett Neo said: “Protecting these birds isn’t just about today; it’s about safeguarding the future of some of the world’s most vulnerable species.
“By collaborating closely with our partners, we hope to turn these insights into tangible action for wildlife conservation worldwide.”
National Parks Board chief executive Hwang Yu-Ning added: “As we work towards transforming Singapore into a City in Nature, partnerships like this demonstrate how scientific innovation, responsible stewardship, and collaborative expertise can build resilience against global health challenges while advancing wildlife conservation.”