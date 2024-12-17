17 Dec
Vets at a Surrey-based referral practice have performed what is thought to be a world first brain operation on a fox.
Clinicians at North Downs Specialist Referrals (NDSR) in Bletchingley treated the fox, named Hazel, for hydrocephalus, which had affected her behaviour and sight.
Her case, identified after she began suffering seizures, was raised by the Kent Wildlife Rescue Service charity, which found her by a roadside six weeks ago following a collision that killed her mother.
Vet and RCVS neurology specialist Veronica Mortera said the procedure to fit a ventriculoperitoneal shunt to drain fluid was particularly complicated in her case.
She said: “There are a small number of case reports published about hydrocephalus in foxes, but none about surgery for this condition.
“In veterinary neurology, we do not have all the answers for the hydrocephalus cases – much less in a fox.
“However, many cases can have a good prognosis and since this surgery is more commonly performed, we are seeing more successful stories.”
Kent Wildlife Rescue Service founder Lorraine St John said Hazel was “doing brilliantly” since the operation and had not experienced any seizures following the surgery.
NDSR hospital director Gerry Polton said: “Hazel is effectively a member of staff for the wildlife rescue charity. She regularly joins staff on trips to raise awareness and funds.
“The surgery went exceptionally well and we hope Hazel will be back supporting the charity which saved her very soon.”