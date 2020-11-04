4 Nov 2020
Protection zones have been set up around the farm, with investigations under way to determine the source of the outbreak.
Testing has confirmed that an outbreak of H5N8 avian flu at a farm in Cheshire is a highly pathogenic strain related to the virus circulating in Europe.
An investigation is under way to determine the most likely source of the outbreak on a broiler breeder rearing unit near Frodsham on 2 November.
All 13,500 birds on the farm will be culled to limit the spread of the disease, while a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been put in place around the infected site.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Immediate steps have been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading and all remaining poultry at the farm will be culled.
“Public Health England has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.”
She added: “Bird keepers should remain alert for any signs of disease, report suspected disease immediately and ensure they are maintaining good biosecurity on their premises.
“We are urgently looking for any evidence of disease spread associated with this farm to control and eliminate it.”