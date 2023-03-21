21 Mar
New position statement from the British Veterinary Zoological Society recommends that cheek tooth burring or rasping should only be performed under suitable anaesthesia, or adequate deep sedation.
The British Veterinary Zoological Society (BVZS) has branded the conscious treatment of dental disorders in rabbits, guinea pigs, and chinchillas “inappropriate and unsafe”.
In a new position statement on the use of anaesthesia in the commonly kept pet mammals, the BVZS states that the practice of conscious cheek tooth rasping or burring is stressful, less likely to be clinically effective, poses a higher risk of preventable trauma and compromises an individual animal’s welfare unnecessarily.
In such cases the position statement – which is supported by the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund – recommends that rabbit, guinea pig and chinchilla cheek tooth burring or rasping should only be performed under suitable anaesthesia, or adequate deep sedation and only by veterinary surgeons.
However, pet owners can be reluctant for reasons including cost and perceived risk and, as a result, may be offered conscious procedures by veterinary surgeons and by unqualified laypersons.
In its conclusion to the statement, the BVZS said: “Based on the information available on the measurable negative physiological changes associated with handing conscious rabbits and rodents such as guinea pigs and chinchillas, as well as the essential need for general anaesthesia or adequately deep sedation to perform safe and appropriate dental treatments such as molar coronal reductions (via burring or rasping) in these species, BVZS believes it is inappropriate and unsafe to perform these procedures routinely in conscious animals.
“Not only is patient welfare compromised due to unnecessary and avoidable stress inevitably associated with the procedure, but the patient is at greater risk of iatrogenic trauma and pain, as well as the difficulty of effecting clinically appropriate and safe treatment via this approach.”