In its conclusion to the statement, the BVZS said: “Based on the information available on the measurable negative physiological changes associated with handing conscious rabbits and rodents such as guinea pigs and chinchillas, as well as the essential need for general anaesthesia or adequately deep sedation to perform safe and appropriate dental treatments such as molar coronal reductions (via burring or rasping) in these species, BVZS believes it is inappropriate and unsafe to perform these procedures routinely in conscious animals.