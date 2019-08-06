6 Aug
Hands-on event aims to help vets and VNs “provide higher welfare wound care for the most typical presentations of avian casualty”.
What is believed to be a “first of its kind” wet lab-style workshop focusing on wound management for birds has been announced.
The full day, hands-on CPD event – “Practical skills in avian wound care”, organised by The Veterinary Wound Library – is open to both vets and nurses, and takes place at Twycross Zoo on 23 November.
The aim of the event is to help veterinary personnel “provide higher welfare wound care for the most typical presentations of avian casualty”.
Early bird registration, up until 31 August, is £175 plus VAT (£225 plus VAT thereafter).
For more information, the full agenda and booking (places are limited), visit The Vet Wound Library website, telephone 01953 449059 or email info@vetwoundlibrary.com