27 Apr 2021
Brainchild of RCVS-recognised advanced practitioner in zoological medicine Sonya Miles, website will feature range of courses, fact sheets, care sheets and how-to videos.
A website offering resources and courses to vets and nurses interested in expanding their knowledge of exotics has been launched.
Just Exotics is the brainchild of Sonya Miles, an RCVS-recognised advanced practitioner in zoological medicine and a vet who works extensively with exotic species.
Dr Miles said: “Just Exotics is a new resource for general and advanced practitioners who wish to broaden their exotic species knowledge in a convenient and on-demand way.
“Just Exotics offers a range of courses, webinars, fact sheets, care sheets and how-to videos developed for veterinary surgeons, nurses and students.”
The webinars are priced according to length and include presentations by Dr Miles herself, Elisabetta Mancinelli, Agata Witkowska, Louise Ash, Sarah Pellett and many others, with more being uploaded regularly. CPD certificates will be provided on competition of any webinars and Dr Miles is open to requests for future content by email on [email protected]