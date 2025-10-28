28 Oct 2025
Ten incidents have been confirmed across the UK since the start of October, prompting a fresh plea for vigilance.
A total of 10 cases of the H5N1 strain have been recorded across the UK since the start of October.
The UK’s top vet has issued a fresh plea for “robust biosecurity” among bird keepers following several new cases of avian flu in England and Wales.
Six new incidents of the H5N1 strain have been detected since last Friday, 24 October alone, with 10 recorded across the UK overall since the start of the month.
The risk of poultry exposure is currently assessed as low where good biosecurity measures are in place and medium in poor or suboptimal conditions.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “We remain at high risk of wild birds being infected, and this means if your biosecurity is poor, you have a much greater risk of the virus getting into your birds.
“I urge bird keepers to continue to exercise robust biosecurity measures and be alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately to the APHA.”
Local restrictions have been imposed around each of the newly affected sites, the latest of which near Newington, Kent, was confirmed yesterday.
Other incidents have been recorded in Cumbria, Denbighshire, Lancashire, North Yorkshire and Suffolk. All poultry on the affected sites have been culled.
A prevention zone with mandatory biosecurity measures remains in place across Britain and Defra officials say their approach to the virus considers current veterinary advice as well as scientific and ornithological evidence.
Dr Middlemiss added: “I know the devastating impact bird flu has on farmers and poultry producers has which is why we have measures in place to limit the spread of the disease.
“We act quickly to cull all poultry on infected premises to stop the risk of the disease spreading and to protect Britain’s food security.”
Eight cases have been confirmed in England so far in the current avian flu season, which began at the start of October, plus one each in Wales and Northern Ireland.