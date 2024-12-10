10 Dec
The charity has pleaded for struggling owners to seek support after two rabbits were found abandoned in a wheelie bin in separate incidents.
A rabbit had to undergo emergency veterinary treatment after it was found dumped and injured in a wheelie bin, charity officials have revealed.
The Scottish SPCA has made a fresh plea for the public not to abandon animals after two rabbits were discovered within a few days of each other in separate incidents in Ayr.
The group said one of them required an emergency castration operation after it was discovered with injuries to its testicles, which officers believe were sustained while fighting.
The injured rabbit is said to be very similar to a white albino that was also found dumped in a wheelie bin at a retail park in the town a few days earlier.
Scottish SPCA inspector Caitlin Rea said both animals were now doing well following their ordeals and pleaded for any owners who are struggling to reach out for help.
She said: “We can’t stress enough that there is no excuse to abandon an animal. There are always other options.”
Anyone with information about either rabbit is asked to contact the Scottish SPCA’s animal helpline on 03000 999999.