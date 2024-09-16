16 Sept
Lifelong dream of triple-boarded exotic vet specialist Kevin Eatwell, Fife Exotic Vets will be Scotland’s only 24/7 dedicated exotic animal-only clinic.
The UK’s only triple-boarded specialist exotic animal vet and a hand-selected team of colleagues are making preparations to open Scotland’s only 24/7 clinic dedicated to exotic animals.
Kevin Eatwell – who has specialisms recognised by the RCVS and European College of Zoological Medicine, and who headed up the University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Medicine exotic department – said animal welfare, ethics and sustainability would be at the forefront of their work when Fife Exotic Vets opens in November.
Nurses Monika Nawrocka, Erika Feilberg and Beth Singer complete the exotics team.
A site has been found next to Fife Zoo at Ladybank, near Cupar, and independent Fife Exotic Vets already has its website and online shop up and running.
The practice is preparing to launch a collection of online care guides for owners on its social media accounts in October, along with the option to pre-register as a client.
Dr Eatwell said the practice’s building will be made from recycled shipping containers and be fully fitted with the medical equipment needed to provide treatment for exotic animals.
Full details and contact information are available at www.exoticvets.co.uk