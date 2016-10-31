31 Oct
A charity neutering stray cats and dogs in Gambia is looking for a volunteer vet and VN to join them for a two-week placement in early 2017.
GambiCats has been working in the West African country since 1998 and runs a neutering programme with three Gambian staff all year.
GambiCats was formed after its founders, while on holiday, became aware of the poor condition of many of the stray cats and dogs around the country’s hotels and beaches. With the help of two hotel managers, a two-week neutering clinic was organised with a team of vets from the UK.
Charity co-founder Frances Miller said: “This was so successful, several other hotels wanted us to help with their cats and dogs, so we decided to set up GambiCats and register it as a charity in the UK.”
Clinics have been held nearly every year since, with veterinary professionals travelling to assist. They tend to be in different locations, said GambiCats, and are “lively, challenging and exhausting”.
Volunteers will need some experience of working in developing countries with neutering projects and will require a rabies vaccination before they travel. The charity offers help towards travel and accommodation.
For more information, visit the GambiCats website, email gambicats@aol.com or telephone 01239 810595.