11 Nov 2020
H5N8 strain found in three birds, prompting investigation to see if cases are linked to outbreak at Cheshire farm.
Highly pathogenic bird flu has been found in three wild birds in Gloucestershire.
The H5N8 strain was discovered in two greylag geese and one Canada goose near Stroud, according to a release from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on Tuesday (10 November).
Following an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain in broiler chickens in Cheshire, authorities are now investigating if the two outbreaks are related.
APHA did confirm, however, that the Gloucestershire case is unrelated to the outbreak of low-pathogenic H5N2 strain of bird flu in Kent.
The Government raised the risk level for avian influenza in wild birds from “medium” to “high” last week.
The risk level for the disease being introduced to poultry premises in Britain was also raised from “low” to “medium”.
More information, including how to report dead wild birds and biosecurity advice, is available on GOV.UK.