20 Apr
Vets and VNs can play their part in improving rabbit welfare in clinics by taking part in an online study from the University of Bristol.
Veterinary professionals can play their part in improving rabbit welfare in clinics by taking part in an online study.
The University of Bristol’s Animal Welfare and Behaviour Group wants to explore vets’ and VNs’ perception of pain in pet rabbits and further understand how pain is treated in the species within veterinary clinics.
Researchers hope the results will enable them to better understand thinking on recognition and amelioration of pain in rabbits and improve their welfare while in clinic.
A spokesman said: “We would be grateful if you could spare 15 minutes of your time to complete an online questionnaire.
“The data will be anonymous, unless you choose to give us your contact details for further studies.
“We would like to thank you in advance for your time and participation. Please feel free to share this with any colleagues that treat rabbits.”
The study has been approved by the Faculty of Health Sciences Research Ethics Committee.
You can use the links below to complete the survey: