12 Aug 2026
A rare pig species facing extinction in the wild due to African swine fever has been given a “lifeline” in north-west England.
Rare piglet born at Chester Zoo as African swine fever pushes species towards extinction. Image: Chester Zoo
A new arrival at a UK zoo could be a “lifeline” for a pig species that is facing extinction in the wild, officials have claimed.
The babirusa, which is found on only four Indonesian islands, has endured rapid decline in the past few years because of the impact of African swine fever (ASF).
But Chester Zoo staff have hailed the arrival of their latest piglet, named Rana, as a sign of hope for the species.
Assistant team manager Hannah Owens said: “While babirusas are doing well in our care, I’m worried because they are really struggling in the wild.
“The numbers are radically reducing and it would be horrendous if they disappeared because they are amazing, charismatic animals. Piglets like Rana are a lifeline for the species.”
Rana is the fifth piglet born to her mother Matano, while the zoo also supports conservation and breeding efforts on the ground in Indonesia.
The scale of the challenge was also highlighted by a camera trap study that recorded only two sightings of babirusas in a two-year period.
Video: Chester Zoo
Zoo conservationist Amy Humphreys is a member of the Action Indonesia campaign which is supporting the Indonesian government’s plan to save the species in the wild.
She said: “We risk losing a truly unique species, one that’s an important part of Indonesia’s cultural and natural heritage and one of the oldest pig species still living.
“Because of all this, Rana’s arrival is worth celebrating. Her birth is a chance to shine a light on babirusas and show people why they deserve protection.”