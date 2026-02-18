18 Feb 2026
A wildlife centre in Cheshire has unveiled new facilities it says mean it can now accommodate high-risk species without endangering other animals.
The Cheshire centre is now able to admit species like swans, geese and raptors.
A leading welfare group has unveiled new isolation facilities it claims have transformed its response to the ongoing avian flu crisis.
The RSPCA is now examining whether similar units could be installed at other sites following the two-year project at its Stapeley Grange wildlife centre in Cheshire.
The units allow staff to accommodate high-risk species, which they would previously have been unable to treat, for a 14-day quarantine period.
Centre manager Lee Stewart said: “The reality is complex as admitting a single infected bird without perfect isolation could put every animal on site at risk and lead to long-term closure.
“With these new facilities, we can now admit species like swans, geese and raptors safely and responsibly, without placing the wider site at risk.
“The facilities have been a game-changer for us and although space is limited in the new units we can now take in all species.”
Although precise figures have not been disclosed, the charity said “significant” investment had been made in the facilities, which include two dedicated triage units and four self-contained isolation cabins.
The cabins each have independent ventilation, heating and cooling systems to prevent airborne transmission, while four mammal runs have also been refurbished to rehouse some larger waterfowl species in biosecure conditions.
The charity believes the importance of the new facilities has been demonstrated by a surge in detections this winter with 287 confirmed cases in wild birds during December and 150 in the first four weeks of the new year.
Mr Stewart said: “We have witnessed the fallout of confirmed cases at other UK wildlife centres which is why we have put so much time, effort and resources into building our new facilities.
“We are fine-tuning how our cabins work but the team are delighted to have them now.”