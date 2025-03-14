14 Mar 2025
Two-day event dedicated to advancing knowledge and expertise of professionals working with exotic species.
Veterinary professionals will be able to advance their knowledge and expertise with exotic species when a two-day conference takes place next month.
The upcoming inaugural Just Exotics Conference 2025 is being held at Banwell Village Hall, North Somerset on 5 and 6 April.
It has been organised to be tailored specifically to vets and VNs passionate about exotic animal medicine.
Essential topics in exotic species medicine, surgery and nursing will be covered, with attendees having the chance to engage with speakers, discuss challenging cases and refine their skills in managing the unique needs of exotic pets.
Registration is open now, and spaces are limited so attendees are being encouraged to secure their places as soon as possible at the website.