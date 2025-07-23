23 Jul 2025
The tiny reptile, now named Gulliver, will see specialist vets amid a police probe into reports he was brought into the UK in a cigarette packet.
Gulliver, the baby Tunisian tortoise, thought to have arrived in the UK in a cigarette packet.
A Lincolnshire charity has been called in to care for a baby tortoise that was reportedly smuggled into the UK in a cigarette packet.
Specialist veterinary care is being sought for the tortoise, which is believed to be an endangered Testudo graeca and is now the subject of a police investigation.
The male reptile, also known as the Greek or spur-thighed tortoise, is said to have been purchased at a market in Tunisia.
He has now been named Gulliver by staff from Wild Things Rescue at Langrick, near Boston, where he is now being looked after.
In a statement issued by Lincolnshire Police, its founder, Lucy Steele, said: “We usually work with British wildlife, so it was a surprise to be asked to care for an animal from Tunisia, especially under such distressing circumstances.
“The tortoise is not in the best condition and will be seeing a specialist vet to give him the best possible chance at a healthy future.
“He is a wild animal, not an accessory and should never have been treated this way.”
Police said they recovered the tortoise following APHA reports that a 29-year-old woman from Boston had bought him for £10 at a Tunisian market.
Inquiries are currently examining suspected offences under the Control of Trade in Endangered Species (Enforcement) Regulations 2018 (COTES) and the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979.
Lincolnshire force wildlife crime officer Det Con Aaron Flint urged holidaymakers considering bringing animals or animal products into the UK from abroad to check the laws first.
He said: “What may seem like an innocent souvenir – even if purchased for a small amount – can result in serious criminal charges.
“If you don’t have the proper documentation, don’t take the risk – the consequences can be severe.”