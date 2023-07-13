13 Jul 2023
Officials say they are on “high alert” against the virus amid growing reports of seabirds contracting the virus and a new case among kept birds in the north of the country.
Agencies in Scotland are on “high alert” against the ongoing threat from avian flu after hundreds of dead birds were washed up along the country’s coasts.
Work is continuing to establish what is causing the deaths, although officials admit to “worrying” signs more seabirds are becoming infected.
Tens of thousands of hens are also reported to have been culled, and local restrictions enforced, after the virus was confirmed at premises near Banff, Aberdeenshire, at the weekend.
Although the focus of current concern is based around the Aberdeenshire area, NatureScot officials said there have been increasing reports of fatalities among several species right along the country’s east coast.
The virus has been confirmed among terns at the Forvie National Nature Reserve in Aberdeenshire and among kittiwakes on the Isle of May National Nature Reserve.
But the picture is more mixed elsewhere, with some dead birds testing negative for avian flu.
Although the public is advised not to handle dead birds, Liz Humphreys, principal seabird ecologist for the British Trust of Ornithology Scotland urged the public to report any sightings.
She said: “It’s clear that our seabirds are still being badly affected by HPAI [highly pathogenic avian influenza], despite the fact the scale of mortality initially seemed less catastrophic than last year.”
NatureScot wildlife manager Alastair MacGugan said the situation was “really concerning” and work was being undertaken to help make wild bird populations more resilient.
He added: “Testing is key to unravelling just what is happening to our seabirds. We are working with Scottish Government and the APHA to coordinate testing and when possible, to carry out postmortems on dead birds.
“This gives us a clearer picture on whether starvation or avian flu is the main cause of the current deaths we are seeing.”
The developments come a little more than a week after avian influenza prevention zone measures were lifted across Great Britain.
Officials have warned they will reimpose restrictions if they are felt to be necessary.