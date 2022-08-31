31 Aug 2022
Officials say disease has been detected among captive birds at nine separate sites across south-west.
An avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) has been declared across Cornwall, Devon and parts of Somerset in a bid to prevent further outbreaks.
The move comes after the disease was detected among captive birds at nine sites across the south-west in the past few weeks, together with a number of cases among wild seabirds.
The new restrictions, which also cover the Isles of Scilly and came into force from noon today (31 August), do not yet require owners to keep their birds indoors, although officials said that is being kept under review.
Deputy CVO Richard Irvine said: “All bird keepers in the region must take action now to both prevent disease getting in to flocks and it spreading any further.
“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on your farm or smallholding. It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.”
The restrictions require all bird keepers within the AIPZ to adopt strict biosecurity measures to protect their flocks, including:
Owners with more than 500 birds are also specifically required to restrict access to their sites for non-essential personnel.
More than 130 separate cases of bird flu have been recorded since last October in the largest outbreak ever recorded in the UK.
Defra said the new AIPZ – which covers the whole of Cornwall, Devon, and the Somerset West and Taunton district – will remain in place until further notice.
However, it has also stressed the risk to public health from the virus remains low and properly cooked poultry products are safe to eat.