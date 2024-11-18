18 Nov 2024
Restrictions have been imposed in response to the new infections, which were confirmed less than two weeks after a different strain was detected in East Yorkshire.
Image © MARCELO / Adobe Stock
Further restrictions have been introduced following confirmation of a second case of highly pathogenic avian influenza among commercial poultry in England.
Bird keepers have again been warned to be vigilant after the virus was detected at premises in Cornwall over the weekend.
An update issued yesterday (17 November) by Defra and the APHA said: “Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 has been confirmed at a premises near Rosudgeon, St Ives, Cornwall.
“All bird keepers should remain vigilant and follow stringent biosecurity measures to prevent future outbreaks.”
All birds at the affected site are being culled, while a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance area have also been established around the affected premises.
Restrictions also remain in place around a site near Hornsea, East Yorkshire, where the H5N5 virus strain was confirmed in commercial poultry earlier this month.
The H5N5 strain has been detected in both wild and kept birds in England already during the current season, while officials said H5N1 had recently been observed among wild birds in the south-west and in mainland Europe.
Health chiefs have stressed that the risk to public health from avian flu remains very low, while the Food Standards Agency said properly cooked poultry and poultry products, such as eggs, are safe to eat.