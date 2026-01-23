23 Jan 2026
Manual developed due to increasing popularity of guinea pigs and knowledge about their care.
Image: Seattle Roll / Adobe Stock
The BSAVA has launched a new resource to help veterinary professionals treat guinea pigs.
Designed for both general practitioners and exotic pet specialists, the BSAVA Manual of Guinea Pigs is said to be a comprehensive guide developed in response to guinea pigs’ growing popularity as pets and the increasing depth of veterinary knowledge surrounding their care.
It has been produced by several leading international experts, including RCVS specialist in zoological medicine Anna Meredith and European specialist in avian medicine and surgery Deborah Monks.
The manual covers guinea pigs’ fundamental needs and provides guidance on adapting routine examinations, basic techniques and diagnostic processes to them.
It also features chapters on anaesthesia and analgesia, nursing care and hospital management, diagnostic imaging, soft and hard tissue surgery, and disease and disorder management across all body systems.
It also contains three appendices offering a guide to investigating thin and anorexic guinea pigs, a formulary of drugs with doses and usage notes, and a guide to toxic plants and substances.
BSAVA past president and founder chair of the Guinea Pig Welfare UK charity John Chitty, who edited the manual, said: “Guinea pig ownership has evolved significantly in recent years, with many owners deeply committed to providing the very best care.
“This manual delivers the essential knowledge needed to meet those expectations. If you see guinea pigs in your practice, you’ll find this resource invaluable.”
It is available in the BSAVA Library and store, costing £58.50 for BSAVA members and £90 for non-members.