28 Jan
Supreme Petfoods launches Science Selective Care collection to support health.
Supreme Petfoods has launched a new range called Science Selective Care range to support health of rabbits, guinea pigs and chinchillas.
The company said it had developed the range because of the animals’ unique nutritional and physiological needs to offer “targeted support for digestive, urinary and skin health while also contributing to overall well-being and quality of life for small herbivores”.
The range includes products for digestive care, skin and coat, urinary care and vitamin C supplementation, and the company said it remained dedicated to supporting small pets, their owners and veterinary professionals.
Claire Hamblion, marketing director at Supreme Petfoods, said: “The launch of our Science Selective Care Supplements represents our commitment to providing high-quality nutrition tailored to the needs of small pets.
“More than half of rabbit owners take their rabbits to the vet at least once a year. They are becoming much more engaged with their pet’s health care needs and want to provide high standards of care. Our new range meets the growing demand for products that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition.”
More details are at the website or by emailing experts@supremepetfoods.com