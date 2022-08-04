4 Aug 2022
Demonstration videos, video teaching sessions and case support are among the services being offered to help vets care for some of their more unusual patients.
A new support programme for vets, which aims to help them support some of the more unusual pets in need of care, has been launched.
Exotic Vet Support offers a range of resources including demonstration videos, teaching sessions and dedicated information for commonly owned species.
Founder and chief executive Dean Felkler, a former RVC graduate, said the increasing number of exotic animals being kept as pets in the UK had increased the need for dedicated vets, and the service can offer help within a few clicks.
He said: “More resources and information are now available to the public, allowing greater understanding of husbandry and disease of their pets. With this comes increased pressure for vets to have an elevated knowledge base and to work to a higher standard.
“Exotic Vet Support recognises the challenges that can be presented in everyday practice with exotic animals: uncertainty when interpreting diagnostic tests; perhaps an unfamiliar condition; a sole charge vet that needs a second opinion to see if the intended treatment plan is the correct course of action… vets do not need this additional stress.”
The site offers case support and discussions, webinar teaching, clinical technique demonstration videos, case study explanations, email support, and general exotic animal enquiries and husbandry booklets for commonly kept species.
Dr Felkler, who is an RCVS Advanced Practitioner in Zoological Medicine, said he was also keen to work with vets looking to specialise in the care of exotic animals.
For more information, visit the Exotic Vet Support website or email [email protected]