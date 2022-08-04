4 Aug 2022
The Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association event on 21 September aims to highlight knowledge on parrot nutrition and welfare, and identify key educational messages and the latest scientific research.
The Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association (PFMA) will be hosting a parrot symposium at Chester Zoo on 21 September.
Lecturer at the RVC and avian vet Vicki Baldrey, exotics vet Tariq Abou-Zahr, and fellow vet and chairperson of The Parrot Society UK Alan Jones, will all be speaking at the symposium.
The event is aimed at food manufacturers and retailers, as well as avian vets and vet nurses, academics, students, zookeepers and bird wildlife experts.
The symposium has been organised to deliver the latest knowledge on parrot nutrition and welfare, as well as to identify key educational messages for parrot owners and next steps in scientific research.
Sarah Hormozi, PFMA head of science and education, said: “We are excited to be holding our first parrot nutrition symposium.
“We’ve held a similar pet-specific event for rabbits before, and the quality of information shared and actions that came out of the day was excellent. This symposium provides a unique opportunity to hear the latest knowledge from experts in the field, collaborate on parrot welfare and network.”
Registration includes the symposium attendance, refreshments, lunch and admission to Chester Zoo.
The symposium will run from 9.30am to 3pm and participants will have the opportunity to visit the zoo after the event.
For the full programme, ticket prices and to register, visit the PFMA site.