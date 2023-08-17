17 Aug
The British Veterinary Zoological Society will host its first in-person conference since COVID-19 at the Aston Conference Centre in Birmingham from 3 to 5 November.
The British Veterinary Zoological Society (BVZS) has promised to put greater focus on practical talks and discussion when it holds its annual conference later this year.
The conference will be the first BVZS in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic and organisers have prioritised practical and focused talks and discussions, with greater emphasis on masterclasses, practical sessions and round-table discussions.
Ticket prices have been frozen at 2019 levels for the annual event, which will be held at the Aston Conference Centre in Birmingham from 3 to 5 November.
The conference will once again feature dedicated streams covering zoo health, nursing, exotic pets and wildlife health, while a student and new graduate stream will feature, including back-to-basics exotics talks and a dedicated student networking session.
Conference will also feature presentations on new research, case reports, case series and the most recent advancements in the field of zoo, wildlife and exotic animal medicine.
The social programme will feature the return of the student-mentor mixer and a new vet nurse mixer event, alongside the wine and canapes evening, gala dinner and silent disco.