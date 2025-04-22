22 Apr 2025
Six cavies were recovered after being found by a dog walker, as charity leaders unveiled a new community project which they hope will keep more pets with their owners.
Image: SSPCA
An investigation has been launched after six abandoned guinea pigs were recovered by charity rescue officers in Edinburgh.
The case has been highlighted as the Scottish SPCA outlined plans for a new community hub programme, which it hopes will help more pet owners to keep their animals and monitor their health.
Officials say the abandoned guinea pigs were discovered cowering under a bush by a dog walker on Monday (14 April).
Animal rescue officer Chris Hawkes said the group, which is now being cared for at an SSPCA rescue centre following a veterinary check, had been “incredibly lucky” to be discovered.
He added: “They were left in an extremely vulnerable state, exposed and frightened.
“We urge anyone who feels they can no longer care for their pets to reach out to us. Support is here – we’re just a phone call away.”
Details of the case were released after the charity launched the latest phase of its Pet Aid programme, through which services including health checks, food and behavioural support will be provided during pop-up sessions at community locations.
The first such event took place in Dundee earlier this month and the charity has said more dates will follow soon.
Although calls to the SSPCA from owners considering giving up their pets rose by 24% last year, officials believe thousands more have benefited from the Pet Aid scheme since its launch two years ago.
They include nearly 500 who received treatment during the first few months of its veterinary programme, which was initially trialed in the Glasgow area.
Jennie Macdonald, the charity’s head of rehoming, fostering and community engagement, said: “We can already see that our community services are better for animal welfare and better for local communities.
“Expanding our community services, reaching more animals and people than ever, is also the best use of our supporters’ money.
“We are pleased to be bringing more of these services into communities this year to help keep more pets and people together where they belong.”