27 Nov 2020
Profession mourns death of Wildlife Vets International founder
Tributes have been paid to John Lewis, who has died following a short illness.
The death of John Lewis, founder of Wildlife Vets International (WVI) and partner at International Zoo Veterinary Group (IZVG), has been announced, following a short illness.
Dr Lewis qualified from the University of Cambridge in 1978 and studied for a PhD in oncology. He worked at ZSL as a pathologist and clinician before joining IZVG – a practice dedicated to zoo, aquatic and exotic animal medicine – in 1985.
Passion
Dr Lewis became a partner in 1988. Known for his passion for big cats, he founded WVI with fellow wildlife vet, Andrew Greenwood. WVI is a British charity that supports vets and conservationists to use veterinary science to protect endangered species.
Not only did he provide WVI with direction and advice, Dr Lewis participated in numerous conservation projects, most notably with tigers throughout their range and on the reintroduction of the Amur leopard into the Russian Far East.
‘Devastated’
Despite his big cat focus, Dr Lewis was considered an expert in primates, elephants, marine mammals, and zoo and wild animal anaesthesia.
He was also veterinary advisor to the Amur Leopard and Tiger European Association of Zoos and Aquaria ex situ programme, and a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature Species Survival Commission Cat specialist group.
Olivia Walter, executive director of WVI, said: “We are devastated to lose John – a mentor and an inspiration for so many zoo and wildlife vets and biologists for the past 35 years. Through his passion for the conservation of big cats, he truly became a world leader in his field.
“His skill and dedication with field work, including his expertise in field anaesthesia, were second to none. He inspired many and his passing is an unimaginable loss to wildlife veterinary medicine.”
‘Huge loss’
Sue Thornton, senior partner at IZVG, said: “The messages of support from vets, biologists and zookeepers we have received are consistent in their praise for John’s willingness to pass on his knowledge and expertise to all who worked with him, or attended conferences or workshops with him.
“Within IZVG he was always willing to discuss a case with a colleague and was equally willing to admit when he did not know the answer. His anecdotes and admissions of failure were often delivered with great humility and humour.
“We and the animals he has cared for have all benefited from John’s knowledge and veterinary skills. His passing is a huge loss to the whole zoo and wildlife conservation industry. He has, however, left a legacy in the charity WVI, as well as his more recent project to develop a website (wildtigerhealthcentre.org) to support rangers and conservation vets and biologists in the care of wild tigers.”
Tributes
To leave a message of condolence, email Olivia Walter or visit www.tolbc.com/DrJohnLewis