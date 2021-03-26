26 Mar
Partners in annual awareness week announced their plans for the theme “Hopping through the Years” as part of BSAVA Virtual Congress.
Organisers of this year’s Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) have picked “Hopping through the Years” as this year’s campaign theme.
With RAW taking place in the summer for the 15th consecutive year, the theme for 2021 – announced during BSAVA Virtual Congress – symbolises the key welfare needs and challenges of rabbits at their different life stages.
RAW, taking place from 28 June to 2 July, is led by Burgess Pet Care and involving some of the UK’s largest animal welfare organisations.
Welfare and dietary needs, including the questions potential owners should consider when looking to own a rabbit, and life stages through the different life stages to full maturity will be focused on.
RAW is the UK’s largest welfare campaign for rabbits, and practices and vets play a role in educating and raising awareness.
Holly Ackroyd, senior brand manager at Burgess Pet Care, said: “The support of vets and practices has always been integral to the success of RAW, so we are delighted to announce the theme of this year’s very special campaign at BSAVA Virtual Congress.
“As with the 2020 campaign, the pandemic means we will be running RAW as a digital festival, with lots of creative and engaging ways for vets to get involved, share their expertise and drive dialogue with rabbit owners in their regions and beyond.
“’Hopping through the Years’ feels like the perfect theme as we mark 15 years of successful RAW campaigns. We’re keen to stress, though, that RAW 2021 is very much about looking to the future, as well as celebrating the past.
”Our key focus remains on improving the health and well-being of pet rabbits in the UK at all stages of their life, as their needs change and owners may need to adapt the care they provide for them.”
Richard Saunders of the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund said: “A large number of health issues face rabbits, but thankfully many of these can be prevented.
Vets play an incredibly important role in ensuring rabbit owners have all the information they need to correctly care for their pets, but unfortunately there is still a lack of awareness and understanding around many basic needs such as diet, husbandry and the importance of vaccinations throughout their life.
“This year’s campaign provides the perfect platform to throw the spotlight on these issues.”
Tips for vets and a downloadable vet pack will be available from the refreshed Rabbit Awareness Week website from 1 June 2021.