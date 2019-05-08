8 May
The collective behind Rabbit Awareness Week (1 to 9 June) has released three webinars aimed at highlighting the importance of preventive care.
A three-part webinar series has been released to provide vets and vet nurses with the latest rabbit preventive health care advice.
In the buildup to Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW), veterinary professionals are being encouraged to watch the 20-minute videos for the latest information on this year’s “Protect and Prevent” RAW campaign, due to take place from 1 to 9 June.
The webinars are hosted by Richard Saunders, a leading expert in the field and veterinary advisor to the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund.
He said: “These webinars provide information across all of the key areas relating to preventive health care in rabbits.
“There is a large number of health issues facing rabbits, but thankfully many of these can be prevented.
“Vets play an incredibly important role in ensuring rabbit owners have all the information they need to correctly care for their pets, but unfortunately there is still a lack of awareness and understanding around many basic needs, such as diet, husbandry and the importance of vaccinations to protect against dangerous diseases.”
All three webinars have been designed to be accessible for both vets and nurses, regardless of their experience level.
RAW is organised by Burgess Pet Care, and thousands of veterinary practices in the UK and Ireland take part every year. This year’s Protect and Prevent campaign is raising awareness around the importance of vaccinations, following the continued outbreak of rabbit viral haemorrhagic disease 2.
All videos can be accessed on the RAW website, while a resources pack is also available to help practices promote any RAW activity they may be planning.