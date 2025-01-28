28 Jan
Six animals were rescued from ‘putrid’ conditions in a South Yorkshire flat following a flood last summer, magistrates heard.
Two leopard geckos rescued from a South Yorkshire flat following a flood may not have been fed “for months” before they were found, a veterinary assessment concluded.
Two snakes, which were showing signs of poor husbandry, and two dogs that were said to be underweight were also recovered from the property in Deepcar, near Sheffield, last summer.
Magistrates in the city have now barred their former owner from keeping animals for seven years after he admitted two counts of failing to take all reasonable steps to ensure their welfare.
Mark Vines, 54, of Holling Croft, Deepcar, was also told to pay £112 in fines and surcharges during a hearing on 22 January.
The animals’ plight was discovered by firefighters working in the building in Holling Croft following a flooding incident on 5 June last year.
They alerted the RSPCA, whose inspector, Kim Greaves, reported encountering a “putrid, foul smelling slurry oozing down the steps” as a result of faeces and debris combining with the flood water.
While the dogs – a lurcher and a Dutch herder/German shepherd – had already been taken outside, the geckos and snakes – a royal python and boa constrictor – were found inside.
A specialist exotic pet vet who carried out a subsequent examination found the snakes were not shedding their old skin properly, a condition that can be a result of poor husbandry, and had neither suitable heat or UBV light sources or a secure and temperature-controlled environment.
The clinician also described the geckos as “severely underweight” and suggested they may not have been fed for months before they were found.
He described their housing as “entirely unsuitable” and said their welfare needs had not been met.
Another vet who examined the dogs found they were alert and responsive, though underweight, and had faecal staining on their legs and feet. The animals were made the subject of a deprivation order.
Insp Greaves said after the hearing: “It is a pet owner’s legal responsibility to properly look after any animal in their care.
“These poor dogs, snakes and geckos were living in unsuitable conditions and their welfare needs just weren’t being met.
“For those who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help and advice and we encourage anybody in a difficult situation to seek support.”