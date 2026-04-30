30 Apr 2026
Campaigners say urgent reform of the rules governing wildlife contraceptives is needed to enable population control projects to proceed more easily.
King Charles has made a donation to a charity that is currently testing the use of oral contraceptives to help control grey squirrel numbers.
Ministers have been urged to “overhaul” the regulation of wildlife fertility controls amid fears the present rules could potentially undermine ongoing conservation efforts.
The plea follows a donation by King Charles to a charity that is currently testing the use of oral contraceptives to help control grey squirrel numbers.
But while it welcomed the royal support, the Center for Wild Animal Welfare (CWAW) warned urgent action was needed to fix what it sees as a “broken” regulatory system.
Director Richard Parr said: “If we want to manage wild animals humanely, the Government must step in.”
“Ministers should overhaul the outdated approval process and invest in the research and deployment of contraceptives for all species – from squirrels to deer, rodents and pigeons.”
The issue has been brought to prominence following a Times report that King Charles has made a donation to the Red Squirrel Survival Trust.
It is currently working with Government scientists to test oral contraceptives which they hope will make grey squirrels infertile and help to protect the red squirrel population.
Although it has praised the current commitment to research on the issue, the CWAW believes the present rules could be preventing the products from being used in many cases.
It pointed out that plans to give pigeons in Norwich oral contraceptives to control their numbers were abandoned earlier this year amid licensing issues.
Mr Parr said there was often confusion about whether animal contraceptives should be classed as veterinary medicines or biocides and a “tailored, specialised regulatory track” was needed for them.
He added: “This could either be within the existing veterinary medicines process or a totally novel, dedicated regulatory process.”
Although Defra did not respond directly to questions relating to regulation, a spokesperson said: “This Government is protecting our endangered red squirrels by tackling the threat non-native grey squirrels pose to them, as well as the significant damage they cause to trees and woodlands.
“Working alongside landowners and conservation partners, we are supporting promising research into fertility control so that we can manage grey squirrel populations and help our iconic red squirrels and native wildlife flourish.”
A recent YouGov poll also found 42% either strongly or somewhat supported the idea of making grey squirrels infertile, while 31% were opposed.