30 Nov 2023
StreetVet has released the 60-second video focusing on the importance of the human-animal bond and the need to increase the number of hostels in the UK that can accommodate owners and their pets.
Andy Hutchins and Bailey.
StreetVet has released a short film to highlight the importance of the human-animal bond for those experiencing homelessness.
Entitled The Companion, the 60-second film features former StreetVet patient Bailey and owner Andy Hutchins, who is no longer homeless following support from the charity.
According to the latest statistics1, more than 90% of people who are experiencing homelessness would rather spend Christmas on the streets than give up their pet for a room in a hostel.
StreetVet set up its accredited hostel scheme in 2020 to help tackle this issue as many homeless hostels are unable to take pets.
The scheme supports temporary accommodation providers to become pet friendly, allowing owners with pets into supported, pet-safe accommodation. There are now 24 StreetVet-accredited sites across the country enrolled, with a further 62 additional hostels currently going through its onboarding process.
Benefits of the scheme include:
Roughly a quarter2 of those experiencing homelessness in the UK have a pet and yet fewer than 10%3 of hostels accept pets into their facilities.
The Companion aims to raise awareness of this issue, while urging the public to donate to StreetVet’s The Big Give Christmas Challenge initiative – a non-profit, charitable website that enables donors to find and support charity projects in their field of interest.
Running between Tuesday 28 November and Tuesday 5 December, all donations received will be doubled by The Big Give up to £15,000, which StreetVet believes can make a significant impact on its work helping those experiencing homelessness with pets get into supported accommodation, alongside its ongoing work with providing free veterinary care for animals on the streets.
Jade Statt – co-founder, clinical director and brand ambassador for StreetVet – said: “Shortages of pet-friendly housing is an issue that affects thousands of those experiencing homelessness who rely on their pets for warmth, a sense of responsibility and companionship.
“The prospect of having to leave behind your best friend is an impossible decision, and that’s why it’s critical to spotlight these real-life issues. Our objective is to create long-term change, ensuring that pet-friendly-supported accommodation is readily available – regardless of individual circumstances.”
Mr Hutchins added: “The relationship between people and their pets is truly unique; Bailey was my saving grace during my time living on the streets and I wouldn’t be here without him. We wouldn’t be where we are today without StreetVet and its amazing volunteers who helped keep Bailey healthy and happy when we needed it most.
“I would encourage anyone watching the video to donate what they can to StreetVet’s The Big Give Christmas Challenge and help this outstanding charity to continue its invaluable community support.”
1. Singer RS et al (1995). Dilemmas associated with rehousing homeless people who have companion animals, Psychol Rep 77(3 Pt 1): 851-857.
3. Study by Dogs Trust’s Hope Project and homeless link statistic.