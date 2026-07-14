14 Jul 2026
Snake said to be recovering well after having the item surgically removed from its stomach.
RVN and anaesthetist Liz Simpson with Nagini.
A vet has revealed her pride in her team after making a life-saving intervention to treat a snake which had swallowed a puppy pad.
Boa constrictor Nagini, named after Lord Voldemort’s serpent companion in the Harry Potter series, was brought to Origin Vets in Cardiff as an emergency after her owner noticed the pad had gone missing following her most recent feed the night before.
Examination by vet Jennifer Stanford determined the puppy pad was lodged in Nagini’s stomach.
The team determined surgery would be required after a practice endoscopy on a fresh pad saw its multiple layers disintegrate into small pieces, and the decision was made to perform an immediate gastrotomy.
Performed by practice owner Sophie Jenkins and RVN and anaesthetist Liz Simpson, the procedure was said to be successful with Nagini recovering well at home following a night’s stay in the clinic.
Dr Jenkins, an advanced practitioner in zoological medicine, said: “This case highlights the importance of seeking veterinary attention promptly when reptiles show changes in their normal behaviour or feeding habits.
“Many reptiles are very good at masking illness, so early assessment can make a significant difference to the outcome.”
She noted that while foreign body ingestion is less common in snakes than in many other pets, obstructions can be life-threatening.
The vet continued: “Puppy pads particularly are dangerous because they naturally absorb fluid and swell, such as in the case with Nagini, and so fluids and prompt veterinary care are required to correct the hydration and remove the ingested object.
“Our team are very skilled and I am very proud of how the whole team worked together and turned a potentially life-threatening situation into a very successful outcome.”