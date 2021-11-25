25 Nov 2021
Housing measures will be brought in nationwide from midnight on 29 November, four CVOs declare.
Image © 9883074 / Pixabay
New housing measures on kept birds are being imposed across the UK as further cases of bird flu are confirmed nationwide.
The CVOs representing England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have agreed to bring in new measures to help protect poultry and captive birds after three outbreaks in North Yorkshire and a fourth in Leicestershire were discovered.
The housing measures will come into force across the UK from midnight on 29 November. Additional housing measures are also in force in the Harrogate, Hambleton and Richmondshire districts of North Yorkshire.
Defra has also today (Thursday 25 November) announced that avian influenza H5N1 has been confirmed in birds at a premises near Barrow upon Soar, Charnwood, Leicestershire.
Further testing has also confirmed that the avian influenza strain in birds at the following premises as the highly pathogenic variant (HPAI H5N1):
Following the confirmation of the highly pathogenic HPAI H5N1, Defra revoked the temporary control zones surrounding the properties and replaced them with a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone.