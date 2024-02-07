7 Feb 2024
Findings showing advantages of consistent nutrition back up previous study that showed strip grazing effective in restricting grass intake to manage bodyweight.
Image © Annabell Gsödl / Adobe Stock
Strip grazing can deliver more consistent nutrients to horses than free access to restricted grazing, according to a study.
A Journal of Equine Veterinary Science study showing the advantages of consistent nutrient intake backs earlier research showing strip grazing is effective in restricting grass intake to help bodyweight of pastured ponies.
The research, “Strip grazing: changes in biomass, nutrient content and digestibility of temperate, midsummer pasture by strip-grazed or ‘free’-grazing ponies, over four weeks”, was conducted by Annette Longland, of Equine Livestock and Nutrition Services, in partnership with Spillers and the Waltham Equine Studies Group.
A dozen ponies were grazed in long, narrow paddocks designed to yield herbage equivalent to 1.5% (dry matter) of their bodyweight per day for 28 days from June to late July.
Results showed the ponies had access to herbage of more consistent nutritive quality compared to ponies with free access to the same amount of original herbage.
They also showed the value of strip grazing as an effective tool for weight management, researchers said.
Sarah Nelson, product manager at Mars Horsecare, said: “This study gives us some important practical take-home messages regarding weight management and potentially the management of associated disorders such as insulin dysregulation and laminitis.
“Strip grazing in this study prevented rapid weight gains by providing gradual access to fresh pasture of decreasing nutrient value and preventing aggressive selective grazing. This work shows how strip grazing, if carried out appropriately, can be an effective weight management tool – especially once the very rapid, spring growth is over.
“However, it is important to remember that even strip grazing on high non-structural carbohydrate-containing pastures may not be suitable for some laminitis-prone equids – especially those that are at high risk or at certain times of year.”