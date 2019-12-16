16 Dec
Vets and VNs have raised concerns in a new survey about the way the nation’s rabbits and guinea pigs are being fed.
A survey* has shown less than half of all rabbits and guinea pigs are being fed correctly.
Almost 400 veterinary professionals were surveyed by Supreme Petfoods, with responses showing less than 40% of owners were believed to be feeding their rabbits and guinea pigs correctly.
A lack of owner knowledge on how to feed was judged to be the main cause.
On average, veterinary practices are conducting 16 rabbit and guinea pig consults each month, with 75% of the cases involving provision of nutritional advice to improve health.
Veterinary professionals identified small pets were often being overfed concentrate that was too low in fibre, were not eating enough hay and not being given the correct amount of fresh greens.
This has led to pets being presented with conditions such as dental disease and obesity.
The fibre content of diets for rabbits and guinea pigs was reported as the most important decision-making criteria when making a nutritional recommendation and 32% of respondents said they looked for a rabbit food containing around 20% to 30% fibre; although 9% of vets said they were unsure about ideal levels.
A further 22% said they would look for a rabbit food with 70% to 100% fibre, but this could not even be achieved by feeding hay alone, which has a crude fibre level of about 35%.
* The online survey was carried out in September 2019 and based on feedback from the 372 veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses who responded.