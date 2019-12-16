Highlights

In 44% of consults where a nutritional recommendation was made, the dietary change was recommended to help combat dental disease.

In 25% of cases, a dietary change was recommended to help manage weight.

Those surveyed estimated 55% of rabbits and 47% of guinea pigs were overweight.

A further 13% of dietary recommendations were made to help support urinary tract health – in 19% of cases, a liquid recovery feed was used.

Recommendation

The fibre content of diets for rabbits and guinea pigs was reported as the most important decision-making criteria when making a nutritional recommendation and 32% of respondents said they looked for a rabbit food containing around 20% to 30% fibre; although 9% of vets said they were unsure about ideal levels.