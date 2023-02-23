23 Feb
Veterinary team from the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies in Edinburgh saved the sight of rare snow leopard after performing a conjunctival graft.
Veterinary ophthalmologists from the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies have saved the sight of a rare snow leopard by performing a conjunctival graft to treat a corneal ulcer.
The team were quick to respond when contacted by Cumbria Zoo Company, after keepers noticed that one of their snow leopard’s eyes had become red and inflamed.
The veterinary team at the zoo had examined Wolfgang under anaesthetic and found that the soft tissues of his eyelid and part of his conjunctiva were inflamed and swollen.
“Wolfie”, as the big cat is affectionately known, also had a large (8mm to 10mm) full thickness ulcer in the centre of his eye that was close to rupturing.
Given the severity of the ulcer, surgical intervention was required and vets from the International Zoo Veterinary Group performed a grid keratotomy procedure to promote healing.
A week after the procedure, however, the snow leopard’s eye wasn’t showing any signs of improvement and he was at significant risk of losing his sight.
The veterinary team contacted Royal Dick veterinary ophthalmologist Claudia Hartley and asked her for help.
Dr Hartley and Kris Houston, a ophthalmology resident at the Hospital for Small Animals at the Royal Dick, examined Wolfie under anaesthetic before conducting a conjunctival graft.
Within days of the procedure, Wolfgang’s eye was much improved and, under the continued supervision and care of the veterinary team at Cumbria Zoo Company, he is now back to full health.
Dr Hartley said: “Wolfie had a particularly nasty full thickness corneal ulcer which, if left untreated, would have undoubtedly led to him losing his sight and even his eye.
“I was delighted to work in partnership with the excellent veterinary team at Cumbria Zoo Company and the International Zoo Veterinary Group, and am so pleased that Wolfie has made a full recovery.”