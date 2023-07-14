14 Jul 2023
The UK Health Security Agency says its assessment of the risk to humans is unchanged and there is no sign of transmission between humans, despite the new infections.
Image © Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay
Two more people have tested positive for avian influenza following contact with infected birds, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced.
A total of four cases have now been identified through a programme of surveillance and testing of poultry workers which began in the spring.
But, in its latest technical briefing on the virus, the agency said no evidence shows transmission between humans, and its assessment of the human risk is unchanged. Levels also remain low within farmed poultry.
The agency said 144 people from eight infected premises had been tested through the programme, which previously revealed two other cases in May, so far.
The latest cases are understood to relate to different locations from the May infections.
Dr Meera Chand, UKHSA director of clinical and emerging infections, said: “Current evidence suggests that the avian influenza viruses we’re seeing circulating in birds around the world do not spread easily to people.
“However, we know already that the virus can spread to people following close contact with infected birds and this is why, through surveillance programmes like this one, we are monitoring people who have been exposed to learn more about these risks.
“These detections can follow contamination of the nose and throat from breathing in material from the environment or can be due to infection.
“It can be difficult to distinguish these in people who have no symptoms. Following any detection, we will immediately initiate the appropriate public health response.”
News of the latest human infections follows fresh fears over the effect of the virus on wild and sea birds after hundreds of dead birds were washed up on beaches in Scotland.