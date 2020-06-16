16 Jun 2020
“Declaring the UK free from avian flu is an important milestone that will help our efforts to re-open export markets” – Christine Middlemiss, UK CVO.
Image © Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay
The UK’s chief vet has announced that the UK is now officially free from avian influenza (a1) H5N3.
CVO Christine Middlemiss has confirmed the UK has met international requirements to declare itself free from the disease, but reiterated calls for all poultry keepers to remain vigilant.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza continues to circulate in Europe and as winter approaches later in the year, the risk of migratory wild birds infecting domestic poultry will rise.
The UK was previously declared free of avian flu in September 2017 and has remained free of highly pathogenic avian influenza since then. But a low pathogenic strain disease returned in December 2019.
In December, a single case of low pathogenic avian flu was confirmed at a commercial chicken farm in Suffolk.
The APHA put movement restrictions in place to limit the spread of disease, and carried out investigations into the source and possible spread of infection, concluding in its report that the most likely source was indirect contact with wild birds.
Dr Middlemiss said: “Declaring the UK free from avian flu is an important milestone that will help our efforts to reopen export markets.
“The case in December was met with swift action by the APHA and industry, and I would like to thank everyone for their efforts in helping us to very effectively contain the disease.
“However, I urge all keepers to be vigilant – there is a constant risk of avian flu from wild birds, and this will increase later in the year when winter approaches, temperatures fall and migratory birds arrive in the UK.”