7 Jul 2021
Chris Dixon, of Veterinary Vision in Penrith, previously warned about the worm – and the dangers of it coming to the UK – in a paper he co-authored in 2017.
The parasite Thelazia callipaeda was discovered in the eye of a Labrador retriever.
A rare parasite has been found in the UK – by the vet who previously warned the veterinary profession about the zoonotic nature of the worm.
Chris Dixon previously co-authored a paper in which he warned of the dangers of exotic communicable endoparasite Thelazia callipaeda making it to the UK.
Dr Dixon has now raised the alarm once again after discovering the worm in the eye of a Labrador retriever brought to the UK as a rescue animal from Serbia.
Bertie the Labrador retriever’s new owner brought him into Veterinary Vision in Penrith, Cumbria, after he developed cataracts in both eyes.
Dr Dixon said: “During his assessment a worm wriggled across the surface of his right eye, which we later confirmed as a female T callipaeda, which was carrying a large number of infectious larvae.
“This was immediately of concern as the importation of this parasitic worm into the UK poses a significant risk, as it can infect multiple species of animals and is also transmissible to humans.”
Dr Dixon added: “The main vector for T callipaeda in Europe is through male variegated fruit flies, which are present in the UK. If introduced from abroad there is potential for T callipaeda to become an established endemic disease across the country.”
Dubbed Oriental eye worm due to its prevalence in Asia, Dr Dixon fears this may be part of growing evidence that the zoonotic parasite may be making its way into Europe.
Dr Dixon co-authored a 2017 paper with parasitologist John McGarry, from the University of Liverpool, warning of the issues the UK could be facing if the worm is able to get a foothold in the country.
Dr Dixon said: “This is known to be an emerging problem in Europe with particular prevalence in the Balkan regions, so we need to be aware of the threat of it spreading to people and animals in the UK.
“The risk of transmission from a case like this into other domestic animals, the UK’s wider wildlife reservoir and even to humans is extremely high, and this is certainly one parasite we could all do without.”